MILAN, June 10 UniCredit is pleased with the performance of its unit in Russia and is winning market share as other lenders leave the country, a top executive at Italy's biggest bank said ahead of a European decision over extending sanctions against Moscow.

"Our Russian unit continues to give us great satisfaction," UniCredit's newly appointed corporate and investment banking head Gianni Franco Papa told journalists on the sidelines of the bank's annual investors' conference.

UniCredit has been operating in Russia since 1989 and its Russian unit is ranked 10th by total assets in the country.

"The fact that some lenders have left the country or scaled down their business has given us the opportunity to expand," Papa said.

The EU is due to decide in two weeks whether to extend economic sanctions over Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi on Wednesday met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Milan and praised the "traditional Italian Russian friendship", but spoke of "elements of division" over Ukraine. (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Gianluca Semeraro; Editing by David Holmes)