VIENNA, Sept 25 UniCredit Bank Austria
sees little impact from Western sanctions against Russia this
year but cannot predict the fallout in 2015, its head of central
and eastern Europe (CEE) told an Austrian newspaper.
"We are strongly engaged in only certain market segments in
Russia. As far as sanctions go, we don't expect a big impact
this year. I cannot say anything yet for 2015," Gianni Franco
Papa told the Salzburger Nachrichten in an interview printed on
Thursday.
The European Union and United States have imposed sanctions
on Moscow over its role in the Ukraine crisis.
Papa said it was clear the economy in Ukraine was suffering
from the conflict, which was complicating efforts to sell
UniCredit's Ukraine banking business. He said sale talks
continued but would take some time.
He said the Russia-Ukraine crisis had dragged the entire
region more into the spotlight but economies there were not
developing uniformly.
Economic growth in the CEE region in 2015 would lag
forecasts from early this year, he said, but added: "We are
nevertheless optimistic and expect on average an increase of 1.5
to 2 percent. Compared with what we are seeing in western Europe
that is good, even if not the (growth) rates of the past."
He said he was cautious about the outlook for non-performing
loans in eastern Europe. "We said every year we had hit the peak
and then the next year it was more. But there are improvements
in risk costs and gradually also for risk provisions for loans."
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Pravin Char)