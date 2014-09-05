CERNOBBIO, Italy, Sept 5 UniCredit
expects to be able to enter exclusive talks with one of two
remaining bidders for its bad-loan unit by mid-October, Chief
Executive Federico Ghizzoni said on Friday.
Ghizzoni, speaking on the sidelines of the Ambrosetti
workshop in Cernobbio, confirmed the timetable outlined in a
Reuters story earlier this week.
Sources with direct knowledge of the situation have told
Reuters said the two bidders still in the run for the unit,
called UniCredit Credit Management Bank, are Lone Star and a
consortium formed by Prelios and Fortress Investment.
Ghizzoni declined to comment when asked about the possible
sale of UniCredit's asset management unit Pioneer.
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Gianluca Semeraro, Editing by
Lisa Jucca)