MILAN, April 18 Italy's biggest bank by assets, UniCredit, is close to signing a deal with Spain's Santander to combine their asset management businesses, UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni said on Saturday.

"We are nearing (a deal with Santander) and I hope there will be a positive announcement soon," Ghizzoni said on the sidelines of an event in Milan. The comments were later confirmed by a bank spokesman.

The two banks announced in September they were in talks to merge Santander Asset Management and UniCredit's Pioneer unit to create a European fund managing powerhouse overseeing some 350 billion euros ($378 billion) of assets.

However, the final deal will likely differ from the initial project, a source close to the matter said on Saturday, adding that the U.S. operations of Pioneer may be stripped out from the combination and be included in a different transaction.

A final agreement could be announced as soon as the beginning of next week, two sources told Reuters.

Santander declined to comment on the issue. ($1 = 0.9255 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, additional reporting by Jesus Aguado in Madrid and Paola Arosio in Milan; Editing by Gareth Jones)