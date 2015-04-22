April 22 Italy's UniCredit and Spain's Santander have agreed a deal to merge their asset management businesses that will keep the Spanish bank out of any direct involvement in U.S. operations to address regulatory issues, three sources close to the matter said.

"The agreement for the future of Pioneer has been reached and the official signature is just a matter of days, if not hours, away," one of the sources said on Wednesday.

Under the deal, a holding company equally owned by UniCredit on one side and private equity funds Warburg Pincus and General Atlantic on the other will be set up to manage operations in the United States, another source said. The two funds are already partners in Santander's asset management unit.

This new Pioneer holding, besides controlling the U.S. operations, will also own two-thirds of a sub-holding containing Santander Asset Management and Pioneer's activities in the rest of the world. Santander would own the remaining third of this sub-holding, according to the sources.

Spokespeople for UniCredit, Santander and Pioneer declined to comment. In September, the two banks said they were in talks to merge Santander Asset Management and UniCredit's Pioneer unit to create a top-10 European fund managing powerhouse overseeing some 400 billion euros of assets.