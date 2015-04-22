April 22 Italy's UniCredit and Spain's
Santander have agreed a deal to merge their asset
management businesses that will keep the Spanish bank out of any
direct involvement in U.S. operations to address regulatory
issues, three sources close to the matter said.
"The agreement for the future of Pioneer has been reached
and the official signature is just a matter of days, if not
hours, away," one of the sources said on Wednesday.
Under the deal, a holding company equally owned by UniCredit
on one side and private equity funds Warburg Pincus and General
Atlantic on the other will be set up to manage operations in the
United States, another source said. The two funds are already
partners in Santander's asset management unit.
This new Pioneer holding, besides controlling the U.S.
operations, will also own two-thirds of a sub-holding containing
Santander Asset Management and Pioneer's activities in the rest
of the world. Santander would own the remaining third of this
sub-holding, according to the sources.
Spokespeople for UniCredit, Santander and Pioneer declined
to comment. In September, the two banks said they were in talks
to merge Santander Asset Management and UniCredit's Pioneer unit
to create a top-10 European fund managing powerhouse overseeing
some 400 billion euros of assets.