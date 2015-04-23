MILAN, April 23 Italy's UniCredit said on Thursday it had reached a preliminary agreement with Spain's Santander to merge their asset management businesses to create a player with 400 billion euros ($432 billion) in assets.

The operation, subject to the customary regulatory and corporate approvals, will lift UniCredit's capital position by 25 basis points, it said.

The deal confirms what sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

The two banks said in September they were in talks to merge Santander Asset Management and UniCredit's Pioneer Investments.

In a statement on Thursday Italy's biggest bank by assets said the deal valued Pioneer at 2.75 billion euros and Santander Asset Management at 2.6 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9263 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Francesca Landini)