MILAN Nov 11 UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, said on Wednesday it had signed a binding agreement to merge its Pioneer asset management business with Santander Asset Management.

In a statement UniCredit said it expected the deal to be fully completed in 2016.

UniCredit and Santander said last year they were in talks to merge their asset management divisions to create a top-10 European fund management group. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Agnieszka Flak)