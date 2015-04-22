* Deal to be signed in coming days - sources
* Holding company for US arm will not include Santander
* Santander to have stake in sub-holding company- sources
(Adds detail, background)
April 22 UniCredit and Santander
have agreed to merge their asset management businesses
in a deal where the Spanish bank will have no direct involvement
in the new group's U.S. operations, three sources close to the
matter said.
The two banks said in September they were in talks to merge
Santander Asset Management and UniCredit's Pioneer business to
create a top-10 European fund management group overseeing some
400 billion euros ($429.16 billion) in assets.
But a signing of the deal has been held up by its complex
structure.
The deal was put together to ensure Santander had no direct
involvement in the U.S. part of the business. The Spanish bank
failed a regulatory health check in the United States this year
for the second consecutive year.
"The agreement for the future of Pioneer has been reached
and the official signature is just a matter of days, if not
hours, away," one of the sources said on Wednesday.
UniCredit, Santander and Pioneer declined to comment.
Under the deal, a holding company equally owned by UniCredit
on one side and private equity funds Warburg Pincus and General
Atlantic on the other will be set up to manage operations in the
United States, another source said.
The two private equity funds are already partners in
Santander's asset management unit.
The new holding company will also own two-thirds of a
sub-holding containing Santander Asset Management and Pioneer's
activities in the rest of the world. Santander would own the
remaining third of this business, according to the sources.
"We're still at the term sheet level, the contracts still
need to be finalised," one of the sources said, adding that
completion of the deal would still take several months.
For UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, ceding
control of Pioneer is the latest in a string of disposals to
strengthen its core capital to meet more stringent European
Union regulations.
The bank's chief executive Federico Ghizzoni has said the
deal could add 20-25 basis points to core capital.
($1 = 0.9321 euros)
(Editing by Jane Merriman)