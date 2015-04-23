(Recasts lead, adds detail)
MILAN, April 23 UniCredit and Banco
Santander agreed on Thursday to merge their asset
management businesses in a deal valuing the new group at some
5.4 billion euros ($5.8 billion).
The deal, confirming a Reuters report on Wednesday, will
create one of Europe's leading asset gatherers with 400 billion
euros under management and total net inflows last year of more
than 25 billion euros.
The two banks said in September they were in talks to merge
Santander Asset Management and UniCredit's Pioneer division but
the transaction took time to complete because of its complex
structure.
Under the deal, UniCredit and private equity funds Warburg
Pincus and General Atlantic will each own 50 percent of a new
holding company called Pioneer Investments that will own all of
Pioneer's U.S. operations.
The two private equity funds are already partners in
Santander's asset management unit.
The new holding company will also own 66.7 percent of
Pioneer's and Santander Asset Management's operations in the
rest of the world. Santander will own the remaining 33.3
percent.
Sources said on Wednesday the deal had been put together in
such a way as to ensure Santander had no direct involvement in
the U.S. part of the business.
The Spanish bank failed a regulatory health check in the
United States this year for the second year in a row.
"The agreement is based on an enterprise value of 2.75
billion euros for Pioneer Investments and 2.6 billion euros for
Santander Asset Management," UniCredit said.
Italy's biggest bank by assets said the deal would
strengthen its capital position by 25 basis points.
UniCredit, like many big European banks, is shedding assets
to bolster its core capital to meet more stringent European
Union regulations.
The operation is subject to the customary regulatory and
corporate approvals, UniCredit said.
($1 = 0.9231 euros)
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Francesca Landini and
Jane Merriman)