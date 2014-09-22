By Gianluca Semeraro
| MILAN, Sept 22
MILAN, Sept 22 Spanish bank Santander
has emerged as the frontrunner to buy a stake of up to 50
percent in Italian bank Unicredit's asset management
division Pioneer, sources close to the matter told Reuters on
Monday.
Like other Italian and European lenders, UniCredit has been
shedding assets, cutting jobs and closing branches to shore up
its capital base ahead of a health check of euro zone banks
whose outcome is set to be made public next month.
A deal between Pioneer and Santander would create a fund
managing powerhouse managing a combined 328 billion euros ($421
billion) of assets.
UniCredit, Italy's biggest lender by assets, is scheduled to
hold a board meeting on Tuesday but it is not clear if an
announcement will be made on it picking Santander for exclusive
talks, the sources told Reuters.
The sources said that the Italian bank has not yet made a
final decision and may take more time given a lack of unanimity
among its management.
One of the sources said that some UniCredit executives are
worried that selling Santander a big stake in Pioneer, which
manages assets worth 174 billion euros, would amount to
"inviting a big rival in your house". UniCredit and Santander
both declined to comment.
Santander, which managed 154 billion euros in assets as of
March, has faced stiff competition for the stake from a
consortium comprising private equity fund CVC Capital Partners
and Singapore sovereign fund GIC, while U.S. fund Advent is also
in the frame.
But last week it emerged as a favourite candidate because of
its experience in asset managing.
"They were the last one to enter the auction and now they're
very hot on this deal. Their plan is to merge their existing
asset management operations with Pioneer's," one of the sources
said.
The bids on UniCredit's table are for a stake of up to 50
percent in Pioneer, sources have said, with at least one of the
proposals valuing the whole of Pioneer at around 2.4-2.7 billion
euros, or 9-10 times EBITDA of 270 million euros.
UniCredit had in 2011 considered the sale of Pioneer but
dropped the idea after failing to conclude a tie-up with
Eurizon, the fund management arm of domestic rival Intesa
Sanpaolo.
In August, UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni said Pioneer was
a strategic asset and the idea was to keep a "substantial
stake".
Last year Santander, the euro zone's biggest bank, sold a 50
percent stake in its own asset management arm to U.S. private
equity firms Warburg Pincus and General Atlantic LLC. The deal
valued the business at 2.05 billion euros.
(1 US dollar = 0.7791 euro)
(Writing by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Silvia Aloisi and Jason
Neely)