MILAN May 18 The Central Bank of Libya had 0.82 percent of UniCredit capital at the lender's annual general shareholders meeting in April, minutes of the meeting made public on Thursday showed.

The Libyan Central Bank previously had a stake of 2.95 percent which was diluted as a result of UniCredit's bumper capital increase, a source close to the matter said.

Italy's biggest bank by assets completed a hyper-dilutive 13 billion euro ($14.4 billion) cash call earlier this year to rebuild capital after a balance-sheet clean-up.

Investment fund Dodge & Cox presented at the AGM with 3.44 percent of the bank's capital, the minutes showed.

Other investors included Allianz, with a stake of 1.01 percent, and businessman Leonardo del Vecchio, with 1.93 percent.

Banking foundations Cariverona and CRT had stakes of 1.8 percent and 1.74 percent respectively, the document showed.

UniCredit's leading shareholder is Capital Research and Management with a stake of 5.072 percent followed by Abu Dhabi's sovereign fund Aabar with 5.038 percent.

($1 = 0.9003 euros) (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Stephen Jewkes)