MILAN, July 5 Shares in Italy's No.1 bank
UniCredit were suspended limit-down after slumping
more than 7 percent, with other local banks also posting strong
losses after comments by European Central Bank President Mario
Draghi failed to reassure investors over steps to stem the euro
zone crisis.
Losses were also compounded by comments by UniCredit's boss
that bad loans at the bank and in the country were rising as an
economic recession deepened.
"Draghi's comments today have not helped," said a
Milan-based trader. "He said the opposite of what markets wanted
to hear. He was cautious on the economic outlook and has ruled
out a further monetary easing."
The spread between 10-year Italian government bonds and
equivalent German Bunds widened to 460 basis
points following Draghi's comments, up from 433 basis points
late on Wednesday.
Italy's benchmark 10-year yields broke above 6
percent.
A rise in Italian debt costs negatively affects domestic
banking shares due to lenders' exposure to sovereign risk and
the direct link between their cost of funding and that of the
state.
