BRIEF-John Wiley & Sons reports Q4 earnings per share $0.81
* Q4 revenue $452.2 million versus $434.3 million, Q4 earnings per share $0.81, Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.82 - SEC filing
MILAN Jan 5 Italian market watchdog Consob said on Thursday it was probing a steep fall in UniCredit's MI> shares over the past two days to check whether a ban on naked short-selling had been respected.
UniCredit shares have lost more than 30 percent since it priced a 7.5 billion euro capital increase at a hefty discount on Wednesday.
They were suspended five times for excessive losses on Thursday, closing down 17.3 percent.
Consob last November announced a ban on naked short selling and also extended a ban on short selling in financial stocks until Jan. 15. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)
JOHANNESBURG, June 13 South Africa's rand inched higher on Tuesday, adding to the previous session's gains, with political and economic uncertainty in Britain and the United States encouraging investors to search for higher yields elsewhere.