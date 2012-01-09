BRIEF-Echo Investment raises 100.0 mln zlotys from bond isssue
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT ALLOCATED 1.0 MILLION SERIES E BONDS AT PRICE BETWEEN 100 ZLOTYS AND 100.01 ZLOTYS
MILAN Jan 9 Shares in UniCredit , Italy's largest bank by assets, were suspended from trading on Monday, after rising by more than 2 percent in early trade, on the first day of a closely watched capital increase.
Rights were also suspended from trading, and were indicated down 14.2 percent in a volatile start.
UniCredit shares have sunk by more than 37 percent over the three days following the announcement of a 43 percent discount last week. (Reporting by Michel Rose)
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT ALLOCATED 1.0 MILLION SERIES E BONDS AT PRICE BETWEEN 100 ZLOTYS AND 100.01 ZLOTYS
SEOUL, June 13 South Korea's central bank chief on Tuesday said the market should not interpret a comment of his as a sign the bank may soon tighten monetary policy, and reiterated that accommodative interest rates are here to stay to support growth.