MILAN Jan 9 Shares in UniCredit , Italy's largest bank by assets, were suspended from trading on Monday, after rising by more than 2 percent in early trade, on the first day of a closely watched capital increase.

Rights were also suspended from trading, and were indicated down 14.2 percent in a volatile start.

UniCredit shares have sunk by more than 37 percent over the three days following the announcement of a 43 percent discount last week. (Reporting by Michel Rose)