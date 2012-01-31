LONDON/FRANKFURT Jan 31 Italian bank
UniCredit is scaling down its ship financing
operations in order to boost its capital reserves, it said on
Tuesday.
Italy's largest bank by assets has a shipping book of
roughly 9 billion euros ($12 billion) making it one of the top
10 ship financiers worldwide.
The lender will reduce its shipping exposure by renewing
loans only very selectively, a company spokeswoman said, adding:
"We have no plans to sell (shipping) portfolios or parts of
portfolios."
Many banks are keen to shed dollar-denominated assets such
as ship and trade finance loans, among others to meet tougher
capital rules imposed on euro zone lenders.
Last week industry sources said Lloyds Banking Group
was aiming to sell its $10 billion portfolio of
shipping loans.
France's two biggest listed banks, Societe Generale
and BNP Paribas, also plan to exit or shrink
non-core businesses such as shipping, according to bank memos.
UniCredit just closed a 7.5 billion euro rights issue to
plug an 8 billion-euro capital shortfall identified by the
European Banking Authority.
As banks pull back from heavy industry sectors amid a
deepening euro zone debt crisis, shipping companies -- already
hit by weak earnings and an oversupply of vessels ordered in the
good times -- are facing a growing funding squeeze.
Danish shipping company Torm A/S said this month
its banks had agreed to extend a deferral of instalments on its
$1.8 billion of debt and hoped to reach a comprehensive
financing solution to secure its future.
UniCredit said in November last year that it would shed
non-core businesses and mentioned shipping as an example.
"For example, we will leave (...) aircraft or shipping,
because these are not businesses really important for our
customer base," Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni told an
analyst conference call at the time.
At the same time, the bank is losing key staff to rivals,
with its former head of Global Shipping, Ingmar Loges, due to
start a new job shortly at HSH Nordbank, an HSH spokesman said.
According to Thomson Reuters LPC data, UniCredit has already
scaled down its shipping business in recent years.
While serving as lead arranger in 12 deals with a total
volume of 842 million dollars in 2008, UniCredit organised only
three deals worth 276 million dollars altogether in 2011.