MILAN Nov 14 Talk of a possible merger between
UniCredit and Societe Generale is "market
speculation that UniCredit does not intend to comment on", a
spokesman for Italy's biggest bank by assets said on Monday.
Ansa news agency reported earlier on Monday that the rumour
of a tie-up between the two banks was circulating insistently in
financial markets.
Jean-Pierre Mustier, UniCredit's recently appointed chief
executive, is a former head of investment banking at Societe
Generale.
Societe Generale was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Silvia Aloisi)