MILAN Nov 14 Talk of a possible merger between UniCredit and Societe Generale is "market speculation that UniCredit does not intend to comment on", a spokesman for Italy's biggest bank by assets said on Monday.

Ansa news agency reported earlier on Monday that the rumour of a tie-up between the two banks was circulating insistently in financial markets.

Jean-Pierre Mustier, UniCredit's recently appointed chief executive, is a former head of investment banking at Societe Generale.

Societe Generale was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Silvia Aloisi)