MILAN Dec 10 UniCredit will have to meet a capital ratio of 10 percent from Jan. 1 following the European Central Bank's so-called Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP), the Italian lender said on Thursday.

This includes a minimum transitional CET 1 capital ratio of 9.75 percent and an additional buffer of 0.25 percent on a phase-in basis because UniCredit is among a list of global systemically important banks.

That buffer will be increased by 0.25 percent per year until reaching 1 percent on a fully-loaded basis in 2019, Unicredit added.

UniCredit's transitional CET 1 ratio at the end of September stood at 10.44 percent.

