* CEO under pressure to deliver with new strategy due on
Nov. 11
* Plan to include lower profit targets, asset sales, cost
cuts
* Some foreign investors losing confidence in leadership
By Sinead Cruise and Silvia Aloisi
LONDON/MILAN, Oct 27 As UniCredit puts
the finishing touches to an updated strategic plan to be
presented to shareholders next month, some investors in the top
Italian bank are raising questions about the leadership of Chief
Executive Federico Ghizzoni.
The new plan to 2018, whose predecessor was scrapped because
it was based on overly-optimistic macroeconomic forecasts, is
central to Ghizzoni's efforts to bolster shareholder confidence
in the face of the bank's stubborn underperformance.
It will be delivered on Nov. 11 and is expected to include
lower profit targets, asset sales and cost cuts to allay fears
of a cash call, a worry the bank has repeatedly dismissed but
failed to eliminate.
"It's not that management have done nothing. But the
question is, have they done enough to make me happy? I am not
sure," AXA Investment Managers portfolio manager Gilles Guibout
said. Paris-based AXA Investment Managers is among UniCredit's
40 largest holders.
Seen by analysts as mild-mannered and consensual, Ghizzoni,
60, may have to make some tough choices to improve the lender's
capital base and slash costs.
Two foreign shareholders, who declined to be named because
of the sensitivity of the matter, described Ghizzoni's
leadership style as soft, with one comparing him to a "kindly
old uncle."
"He's not a ruthless CEO type. There's good and bad in that.
But he's been a bit too soft, a bit too slow, kept too many
options open," a source at a top 15 investor in the bank said.
A bank spokesman declined to comment.
Ghizzoni has shown he can take bold measures in the past,
launching a 7.5 billion euro ($8.28 billion) capital increase at
the height of the euro zone crisis and cleaning up the balance
sheet with 14 billion euros of writedowns in 2013.
Not all investors are critical of the CEO's record.
Italian businessman Leonardo Del Vecchio, who has a 2
percent stake, said Ghizzoni was a good manager who had risen
through the bank's ranks.
An anti-mafia probe however has added to Ghizzoni's worries.
Prosecutors have placed three top officials at the bank under
investigation over allegations of doing business with an
entrepreneur linked to the Sicilian mafia.
The bank has denied wrongdoing but Italian media have said
the probe had weakened Ghizzoni. Broker Intermonte said it was
hard to speculate on whether he would keep his job, adding the
arrival of outsiders could help the group's restructuring.
INTERNATIONAL EXPOSURE
UniCredit, which has operations in 17 countries, became
Italy's most successful international lender under Ghizzoni's
predecessor Alessandro Profumo, who between 1999 and 2005 bought
several banks in central Europe as well as Germany's HVB.
Historically such a broad international exposure helped to
offset weakness in Italy's economy. But some now see it as a
liability, inflating costs and leaving the bank vulnerable to
the volatility of countries like Russia, Ukraine and Turkey.
Sources have said the bank could cut around 10,000 jobs and
may sell part of its central and eastern European arm Bank
Austria, where costs are way above the group's average.
Such measures, which would join a wave of restructurings at
European banks such as Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse
and Barclays, should help raise the 2018 core
capital ratio target to around 12 percent from 10 percent, two
shareholders said.
The same investors expected the bank to cut a previous 2018
revenue target of 28.4 billion euros for the core business by
about 2 billion euros.
UniCredit said no decision has been taken concerning the
Austrian business and there were no concrete numbers on possible
layoffs.
UniCredit compares unfavourably with rival Intesa Sanpaolo
, which has a core capital ratio of 13.3 percent. At 1
billion euros, its first-half earnings were half those of
Intesa, even though the latter makes 80 percent of its revenue
in Italy, where credit markets are struggling under a mountain
of bad loans because of the country's prolonged recession.
Intesa shares have risen 42.5 percent in the past year,
compared with UniCredit's 6 pct increase.
Analysts predict Ghizzoni will, at least for now, avert a
cash call, but some investors say that may not be enough.
"Can he put out a business plan that's sufficiently credible
on capital to make concerns about share count go away? That I
think is unlikely," said the source at the top 15 investor.
"They need to restructure a lot. It'll be a long slog."
($1 = 0.9057 euros)
