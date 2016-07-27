* Cash call likely to be higher than 5 bln euros-sources

* If necessary, IPO of HVB would also be considered

By Gianluca Semeraro and Alexander Hübner

MILAN/FRANKFURT, July 27 Italy's UniCredit is considering a cash call of at least 5 billion euros ($5.5 billion) and a sale of its Bank Pekao and FinecoBank units among options to boost capital, two sources close to the matter said.

UniCredit launched in early July a strategic review under new Chief Executive Jean-Pierre Mustier, who faces the challenging task of beefing up capital while also improving profitability at Italy's biggest bank by assets.

Mustier is trying to limit the size of the share sale but the sources said it would likely be higher than 5 billion euros.

The French banker, who took office on July 12, has already sold a 10 percent stake in both FinecoBank and Warsaw-based Pekao, raising 1.1 billion euros and adding 20 basis points to the bank's core capital - which lags behind that of peers.

He is now considering a sale of the remaining 40 percent stake in the Polish bank and of a 55 percent holding in online broker Fineco, the sources said. The two stakes are worth, respectively, 3.4 billion and 1.9 billion euros at current market prices.

If necessary, the bank could also weigh a possible market listing of its German arm HVB, the sources said. One of the sources said UniCredit would in any case keep a majority stake in HVB, which is considered a core asset.

Earlier on Thursday, UniCredit said it was considering a possible market listing among options for its Pioneer asset management business after ending talks with Santander on merging it with the Spanish bank's asset management division. ($1 = 0.9097 euros) (Writing by Valentina Za, editing by Silvia Aloisi)