MILAN Nov 23 A case of suspected tax fraud
involving top Italian banker Alessandro Profumo and 19 others
should be handled by prosecutors in Bologna, not Milan a judge
ruled on Friday, in a setback for the process.
Magistrates in the Northern Italian town of Bologna will
have to rule again on whether to request that the accused be put
on trial, although they will not have to restart the preliminary
investigation.
The case centres on alleged tax fraud in 2007 and 2008 from
a complex financial scheme, known as Project Brontos, which was
set up by Britain's Barclays to the benefit of Italy's
largest bank by assets UniCredit.
At the time Profumo, now Chairman of Italy's No.3 bank Banca
Monte dei Paschi di Siena, was chief executive at
Unicredit.
In June a Milan judge ordered the top banker and another 19
people to stand trial.
Unicredit expressed confidence at the time that the trial
would clear the conduct of the bank and its former and current
employees.