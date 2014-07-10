MILAN, July 10 Unicredit could draw on 14-15 billion euros of the European Central Bank's fresh long-term refinancing operations known as TLTRO, the bank's CEO said in an interview on Thursday, confirmed by a spokesman for the lender.

"These are numbers we're still trying to determine fully but I think that at the group level we could reach 14-15 billion euros, about half of which in Italy," Federico Ghizzoni told La Stampa newspaper. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Oleg Vukmanovic)