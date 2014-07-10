BRIEF-Unternehmens Invest: dividend of 0.35 euro per share
* FY earnings after taxes were marginally positive and amounted to 0.4 million euros (compared to 0.6 million euros in the previous year)
MILAN, July 10 Unicredit could draw on 14-15 billion euros of the European Central Bank's fresh long-term refinancing operations known as TLTRO, the bank's CEO said in an interview on Thursday, confirmed by a spokesman for the lender.
"These are numbers we're still trying to determine fully but I think that at the group level we could reach 14-15 billion euros, about half of which in Italy," Federico Ghizzoni told La Stampa newspaper. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Oleg Vukmanovic)
FRANKFURT, April 28 Growth in bank loans to euro zone households set a fresh post-crisis record in March, while lending to companies and the supply of money also rose more than expected, fresh data from the European Central Bank showed on Friday.