ROME/MILAN Oct 23 Unicredit is
talking with a consortium comprising Fortress Investment Group
and Italy's Prelios on the sale of its bad
loan unit Unicredit Credit Management Bank (UCCMB) and could
soon enter exclusive talks.
"That's the way we're leaning," CEO Federico Ghizzoni told
reporters on the sidelines of an event, adding a decision could
be taken on Thursday.
Fortress and Prelios are pitted against a group of investors
led by U.S. private equity fund Lone Star after UniCredit drew
up a shortlist of bidders last month.
The sale, which could yield Italy's biggest bank by assets
more than 600 million euros ($758.5 million), would be the
country's biggest distressed debt sale for several years.
"Ironing out the detail of the transaction is a complicated
issue that is taking time," a source close to the deal said,
adding the bank was discussing with the consortium about the
industrial plan for UCCMB.
The winner would buy both UCCMB's business operations, or
"platform", and a bad loan portfolio worth more than 3 billion
euros.
The unit for sale manages more than 40 billion euros of
non-performing loans that belong to both UniCredit and to third
parties. It has more than 700 employees and is based in the
northern town of Verona.
Both UniCredit's CEO and a top executive for Fortress have
give assurances the sale would not impact employees, but unions
are opposed to the transaction.
The sale is part of UniCredit's plan to strengthen its
balance sheet in light of the Europe-wide bank asset review, the
results of which will be unveiled on Sunday.
In Italy non-performing loans rose to 173.9 billion euros in
August, the highest level since the current statistical series
began in 1998.
Banks, however, are finding it hard to shed bad loans as
prices offered in many cases fall short of the book value of the
assets, experts involved in some transactions said.
The completion of the euro zone stress tests could help
unblock further bad loan deals, they said.
