WARSAW Dec 10 UniCredit head Federico Ghizzoni said the Italian lender might hike the capital of its Ukrainian unit in 2016, by less than $250 million, if conditions for its sale were unfavourable.

"Recently, in June, we increased the capital of our bank in Ukraine by $250 million," Ghizzoni told the Rzeczpospolita daily in an interview published on Thursday.

"If the conditions for its sale are not favourable, we are thinking about increasing our Ukrainian bank's capital in 2016 by an amount that has not yet been defined, but significantly less than the amount from this year."

Ghizzoni added that his bank was committed to support its Polish unit, the country's No.2 Bank Pekao SA, despite a bank tax on lenders imposed by the government.

UniCredit is ready to consider acquisitions in Poland if economic and political conditions are favourable, but no talks are currently being held, Ghizzoni added. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)