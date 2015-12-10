BRIEF-Moody's says capital shortfall for Vietnam banks remains key credit burden
* Moody's - capital shortfall for Vietnam banks remains key credit burden
WARSAW Dec 10 UniCredit head Federico Ghizzoni said the Italian lender might hike the capital of its Ukrainian unit in 2016, by less than $250 million, if conditions for its sale were unfavourable.
"Recently, in June, we increased the capital of our bank in Ukraine by $250 million," Ghizzoni told the Rzeczpospolita daily in an interview published on Thursday.
"If the conditions for its sale are not favourable, we are thinking about increasing our Ukrainian bank's capital in 2016 by an amount that has not yet been defined, but significantly less than the amount from this year."
Ghizzoni added that his bank was committed to support its Polish unit, the country's No.2 Bank Pekao SA, despite a bank tax on lenders imposed by the government.
UniCredit is ready to consider acquisitions in Poland if economic and political conditions are favourable, but no talks are currently being held, Ghizzoni added. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: China Life Insurance Regulation Progressing https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/897021 HONG KONG, May 07 (Fitch) 本文章英文原文最初于2017年4月21日发布于：<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1022731">Fitch: Protection Sellers Benefitting from Chinese Insurance Regs 惠誉评级在最新一份报告中称，在近期中国寿险监管规定的进展中，销售保障型产品的保险公司受益最大。 惠誉认为，2017年寿险市场总体保费增长将会放缓，因为新的监管规定限制中短存续期产品的销售。监管规定促使保险公司改善其产品期限结构，主要销售中短存续期产品的保险 公司将面临保费收入大幅下降和潜