ROME May 13 UniCredit's net exposure to
troubled Ukraine is 1.6 billion euros ($2.2 billion), the
Italian bank's chief executive, Federico Ghizzoni, said on
Tuesday.
"The net exposure, including capital and funding, is of
around 1.6 billion euros at present," the banker said, adding
that UniCredit's Polish unit Bank Pekao accounted for
150 million euros.
Speaking at a shareholder meeting, Ghizzoni said that the
situation in Ukraine was "different and more fragile" than in
Russia, but the former Soviet republic only accounted for 0.4
percent of total assets.
"The bank's financial position in Russia is very good. It's
the Russian bank that gives UniCredit liquidity and not the
other way round," Ghizzoni said.
"It's an extremely solid position with loan coverage ratios
higher than the group's average."
($1 = 0.7270 Euros)
