MILAN, April 2 The Ukrainian unit of Italian
bank UniCredit said on Thursday it would carry out a
$250 million capital increase to strengthen its balance sheet
following the crisis that hit the former Soviet republic.
"This amount of money is aimed to close the page of all the
troubles arisen in Ukraine," the unit's Chief Executive Graziano
Cameli said in a statement.
The cash call will be finalised in June, Cameli said, adding
it came after capital-strengthening measures adopted in March
for a similar amount.
He said the fresh capital would give the bank, fully
controlled by Italy's biggest lender by assets UniCredit, an
"additional safety cushion to face the future" as lots of
problems remained to be solved.
"The crucial issue for every investor is creditors' rights
protection. UniCredit Bank's capital increase gives sign to the
whole system and Ukraine that UniCredit is doing its part. We
are confident that the government and the public authorities
will on their side pursue and implement the necessary reforms,"
he said.
