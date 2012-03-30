TURIN, Italy, March 30 Italian manager Gian
Maria Gros-Pietro said on Friday he had never put his name
forward as candidate to replace outgoing UniCredit
chairman Dieter Rampl but was ready to discuss the matter if
asked.
"I have seen my name mentioned for taking a very important
position at the head of a big bank. I have not put forward my
candidacy but I would discuss the matter with the Turin province
president if such a possibility becomes concrete," he said
during a meeting of the Turin province assembly.
The Turin Province has designated Gros-Pietro as chairman of
Compagnia di Sanpaolo, one of the leading shareholders of
UniCredit banking rival Intesa Sanpaolo.
Rampl had announced earlier this year he would resign from
the bank in May.
Gros-Pietro is also a Fiat board member.
