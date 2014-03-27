LONDON, March 27 (IFR) - UniCredit is poised to price a US dollar benchmark Additional Tier 1 bond with an 8% coupon having received investor orders in excess of USD8bn, according to a market source.

The bond was initially marketed in the low 8% area in Asia, which was later revised to 8.25% area and then again to 8-8.25% area as orders topped USD6.5bn. Pricing is expected later today. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, editing by Anil Mayre)