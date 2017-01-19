BRASILIA Jan 19 Brazilian car rental firm
Unidas SA plans to sell shares in an initial public offering at
between 15.15 reais and 18.71 reais, it said in a filing on
Thursday.
Unidas plans to sell 46,192,813 common shares. Book building
starts on Thursday and ends on Feb. 9, and shares are expected
to start trading in the Sao Paulo stock exchange on Feb. 13,
according to the filing.
Unidas' IPO is the second of a car rental firm planned for
this year, following a share offering by Movida Participaçoes SA
announced earlier this week. Both IPOs underscore the resilience
of car renting despite Brazil's harshest recession in eight
decades, high unemployment and a slump in consumer and corporate
spending.
Growing confidence among local investors and expectations of
a more business-friendly government following former President
Dilma Rousseff's ouster in 2016 year are also bolstering IPO
requests.
(Reporting by Paula Laier; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing
by Elaine Hardcastle)