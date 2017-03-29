New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
MILAN, March 29 Demand for the initial public offering (IPO) of Italy's Unieuro covers all the shares on offer, excluding the green shoe option, a memo sent by one of the global coordinators to investors showed on Wednesday.
Consumer electronics retailer Unieuro has been offering shares to institutional investors at a price of between 13 and 16.5 euros each. The sale is expected to end on Thursday. (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; writing by Francesca Landini)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.