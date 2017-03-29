MILAN, March 29 Demand for the initial public offering (IPO) of Italy's Unieuro covers all the shares on offer, excluding the green shoe option, a memo sent by one of the global coordinators to investors showed on Wednesday.

Consumer electronics retailer Unieuro has been offering shares to institutional investors at a price of between 13 and 16.5 euros each. The sale is expected to end on Thursday. (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; writing by Francesca Landini)