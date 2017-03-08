MILAN, March 8 Italian consumer electronics retailer Unieuro has filed a request to list on the Milan bourse and aims to complete its initial public offering (IPO) by the end of June.

In a statement on Wednesday, the retail chain said it would set closer to the date of the IPO's launch the amount of capital to be put up for sale.

To lure potential investors, the group said it proposed to pay 20 million euros in dividends on 2016 results.

Citigroup, Credit Suisse and Mediobanca are acting as joint global coordinators for the IPO, while UniCredit is joint bookrunner, Unieuro said.

The group is controlled by private equity firm Rhone Capital while British retailer Dixons has a stake of 15 percent. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Valentina Za)