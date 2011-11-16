By Smita Madhur
| New York
New York Nov 16 Unifrax has lowered the
interest rate on the loan backing its buyout by American
Securities following a strong oversubscription, buyside sources
said.
Unifrax is the fifth issuer in the past two weeks to execute
a downward price flex as leveraged loan market supply remains
well short of demand. The five deals that have cut pricing
account for $4.14 billion of institutional paper.
Unifrax, which makes high temperature insulation products
for automotive, fire protection, and industrial applications,
cut the rate on its seven-year term loan B to 550 basis points
(bps) over LIBOR with a 1.5 percent LIBOR floor and a discount
of 98 cents on the dollar. A 101 soft call premium on the loan
is unchanged.
The issuer has carved out a 75 million euro TLB from the
original $490 million TLB, leaving the size of the US TLB at
$390 million. Pricing on the euro carve-out is 600 bps over
LIBOR with a 1.5 percent floor and a discount of 98 cents on the
dollar.
At launch, the term loan was guided at 600 bps over LIBOR
with a 1.5 percent LIBOR floor and a discount of 97 cents on the
dollar.
Recommitments are due Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Compared to PolyOne, Neustar, Health Management Associates
and Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD)- all of which
tightened the rate on their loans- Unifrax's B2/B corporate
family rating is the lowest. Despite the rating, the company's
ability to clip its interest rate shows that investors are
struggling to find adequate supply in the primary market to
commit capital to, sources said.
"This is where the market is headed," said one buyside
investor referring to issuers' power to flex in recent weeks.
"There's just too much demand and not nearly enough supply."
Unifrax's facility rating is B2/B+.
Goldman Sachs leads the loan, which is filled out by a $50
million, five-year revolving line of credit priced at 525 bps
over LIBOR.
(Reporting by Smita Madhur)