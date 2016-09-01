Sept 1 Boutique asset manager Unigestion said Edouard Merette would replace Bill Foo as non-executive chairman of the board of Unigestion Asia.

Foo, who served as chairman for five years, will remain a board member.

Merette, who will be based in Singapore, was previously managing director of Asia Pacific for Canadian fund manager Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)