By Andrea Johnson

July 30 (IFR) - Anglo-Dutch consumer goods giant Unilever and chipmaker Texas Instruments on Monday set a fresh low-coupon record for three-year notes, knocking IBM Corp off the top rung in that maturity.

Unilever also set a record for five-year notes, replacing the record set by Bristol-Myers Squibb just last week, according to Thomson Reuters/IFR low-coupon tables.

Texas Instruments set a record in the seven-year space, replacing IBM and McDonald's who were tied for the top of that table since May, according to the data.

Unilever was first to price $450 million of three-year notes via its financing arm, Unilever Capital Corp, at a coupon of 0.45%, beating out the 0.55% record held by IBM Corp since February 1.

The notes priced at 99.603 to yield 0.584% or 27 basis points over Treasuries. Unilever is rated A1/A+.

The maker of household name goods, including Hellmann's mayonnaise, Dove soap and Lipton tea, sold $550 million of five-year notes with a coupon of 0.85%, beating out the 0.875% record set by Bristol-Myers.

The notes priced at $98.816 to yield 1.094% or 47 basis points over Treasuries.

Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley were joint active bookrunners on the deal, which is guaranteed by Unilever NV, Unilever Plc, and Unilever United States Inc. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Texas Instruments, rated A1/A+/A+, later matched that coupon in the sale of $750 million of three-years that priced at 99.547 to yield 0.603% or 30 basis points over Treasuries.

The company also sold $750 million of seven-years at a coupon of 1.65%, beating the previous record of 1.875%.

The notes priced at $99.390 to yield 1.743% or 75 basis points over Treasuries.

The deal was led by Citigroup, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley joint books. Proceeds of the deal will be used for general corporate purposes, including the repurchase of common stock.

The deals came in a busy session in the US primary high-grade bond market. Ten companies announced new deals totaling $10 billion on Monday to take advantage of issuer-friendly conditions -- low rates and strong demand from investors seeking an alternative to low-yielding Treasuries.

The flood pushed July issuance to about $68 billion, easily beating the previous supply record for the month, the $58.7 billion issued in July 2010.

Issuers are expected to try to push deals through early this week, ahead of Wednesday's Federal Reserve statement, Thursday's ECB meeting and Friday's jobs report for July.