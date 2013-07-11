BRIEF-California Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development to offer GM $8 million tax credit
April 12 California Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development :
LONDON, July 11 Unilever PLC : * Increases its stake in hindustan Unilever from 52.48% to 67.26%
April 12 California Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development :
SAN FRANCISCO/DETROIT, April 12 A group of Tesla Inc investors has urged the luxury electric car maker to add two new independent directors to its board who do not have any ties with Chief Executive Elon Musk and "provide a critical check on possible dysfunctional group dynamics."