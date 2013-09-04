BRIEF-LeEco says merger agreement to acquire Vizio will not proceed due to regulatory headwinds
* LeEco - LeEco Global Group Ltd's merger agreement to acquire vizio will not proceed due to regulatory headwinds
Sept 4 Unilever PLC : * Unilever prices a $750 million bond on the US market * Yesterday priced a $750 million bond: $750 million 2.20 per cent fixed rate
* LeEco - LeEco Global Group Ltd's merger agreement to acquire vizio will not proceed due to regulatory headwinds
* invigor signs three-year contract extension with Moët Hennessy Australia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: