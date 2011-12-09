LONDON Dec 9 Consumer goods maker
Unilever Plc/NV suffered its first ever strike
in Britain on Friday as workers at the Persil detergent and PG
Tips tea group walked out in a dispute over the axing of their
final salary pensions scheme.
Union members voted overwhelmingly for industrial action
last month to prompt the rare walkout over pensions at a UK
blue-chip company after Unilever declined to continue talks over
the pension change in an eight-month long dispute.
Union officials said members were taking one-day strike
action across all of Unilever's 12 plants including its big
detergents plant at Port Sunlight, its ice cream factory in
Gloucester and margarine facility at Purfleet.
The Anglo-Dutch group, which employs around 7,000 workers at
its plants in Britain, is looking to move all 5,000 members'
promised final salary pensions to a less generous career average
scheme by July 2012. The company abandoned final salary pensions
for new joiners in 2008 and 2,000 workers are on the new scheme.
Three of Britain's biggest unions -- Unite, GMB and Usdaw --
have around 2,350 members working at Unilever and say the
company has not held talks over the dispute since October.
"This is the first time Unilever has suffered a strike in
the UK and we would urge it to listen to the facts as we are
willing to talk," said Jennie Formby, Unite's national officer.
A Unilever spokeswoman confirmed the action was taking place
but said the company had had time to prepare for the action so
there would be no shortages of its products made in Britain such
as Dove deodorants, Comfort fabric softeners and Colman's
mustard.
Unilever is looking to push through the pension changes as
its UK scheme currently has a deficit of around 680 million
pounds ($1.1 billion).
The British strike is the first in the group's 81-year
history, and comes after hundreds of thousands of public sector
workers went on strike in Britain last week to protest over
pension reform..