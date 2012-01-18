LONDON Jan 18 British workers at Unilever
walked out on strike across five sites on
Wednesday in a pensions dispute while the consumer goods group
reassured customers that it had stockpiled supplies to ensure no
shortages.
The world's third-largest consumer goods group, maker of
Persil detergent, PG Tips and Colman's mustard, said its staff
were taking strike action at three production plants and two
support sites, while workers at a third office site were taking
limited working to rule action.
Workers are angry that Unilever is axing its final-salary
pension scheme which will hit pensions for 5,000 of the group's
7,000 British employees, and the action follows the first strike
in Britain in the group's 82-history last month.
Around a third of Unilever's British workforce are union
members and were involved in strike action from early Wednesday
at the group's Purfleet Flora and Hellmann's plant, its
Warrington detergents factory and Norwich Colman's facility.
Unilever is looking to move workers on a promised final
salary pensions scheme to a less generous average career scheme
by July 2012, and argues this scheme is very competitive with
rival companies and 90 percent of affected staff will retain 80
percent or more of their previous pensions.
Concern over pension changes is growing in Britain and an
industry survey in December showed a quarter of such final
salary schemes are now shut to new staff and former existing
members. Unilever says rising life expectancy and market
volatility mean pensions based on final salaries are outdated.
Three of Britain's biggest unions Unite, GMB and Usdaw have
called for 11 days of rolling strikes across Unilever's 12 sites
in England and Wales which will finish at its Pot Noodle factory
at Crumlin in south Wales at midnight Saturday evening, Jan 28.
"We are seeing a fantastic turnout and getting messages of
support from the public and other unions," said Unite's Jennie
Formby speaking on the picket line outside Unilever's large
research and development facility at Port Sunlight in northwest
England where there are around 450 union members.