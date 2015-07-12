July 12 Anglo-Dutch consumer products group
Unilever is searching for a new chairman to
replace Michael Treschow, who has been in the job since 2007,
Sky News reported on Sunday.
The company, whose products range from Dove soap to Lipton
tea and Hellmann's mayonnaise to Klondike ice cream, has hired
headhunter Russell Reynolds Associates to find a successor to
Treschow, the multimedia news website said. (bit.ly/1HXuw4r)
The new chairman, whose name is expected to be announced by
the end of the year, is likely to take over the role at next
year's annual meeting, Sky News reported, citing sources.
It is still not clear if the next chairman will be picked
from the existing group of non-executive directors, the
broadcaster added.
Unilever appointed its UK business vice president, Graeme
Pitkethly, in May as chief financial officer to succeed
Jean-Marc Huet later this year.
Unilever could not be reached for comment outside regular
business hours.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)