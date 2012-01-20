* Unilever and Godrej Consumer agree to end licensing agreement in India

* Godrej Consumer to get one-time revenue of 250 mln rupees

MUMBAI, Jan 20 Hindustan Unilever (HUL) , India's largest consumer goods maker, said on Friday it will tie up with Anglo Dutch parent Unilever Plc to market and distribute hair styling product Brylcreem in India.

Brylcreem was sold by the U.S. food and drink maker Sara Lee Corp to consumer goods giant Unilever in 2009.

When Sara Lee sold its 51 percent stake in its Indian joint venture Godrej Sara Lee to consumer goods maker Godrej Consumer in June 2010, the licence to manufacture the product in India and Sri Lanka stayed with Godrej.

Unilever and Godrej have agreed to end the licensing agreement the Indian company had to manufacture, market and distribute Brylcreem India by March 31, 2012.

Godrej Consumer will receive a one-time consideration of 250 million rupees as per the licensing agreement for the brand, it said in a statement to the exchange.

Shares of Hindustan Unilever ended down 0.06 percent at 391.15 rupees while Godrej Consumer shares ended up 0.7 percent at 402.8 rupees in a firm Mumbai market.