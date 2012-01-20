* Unilever and Godrej Consumer agree to end licensing
agreement in India
* Godrej Consumer to get one-time revenue of 250 mln rupees
MUMBAI, Jan 20 Hindustan Unilever (HUL)
, India's largest consumer goods maker, said on Friday
it will tie up with Anglo Dutch parent Unilever Plc
to market and distribute hair styling product Brylcreem
in India.
Brylcreem was sold by the U.S. food and drink maker Sara Lee
Corp to consumer goods giant Unilever in 2009.
When Sara Lee sold its 51 percent stake in its Indian joint
venture Godrej Sara Lee to consumer goods maker Godrej Consumer
in June 2010, the licence to manufacture the product
in India and Sri Lanka stayed with Godrej.
Unilever and Godrej have agreed to end the licensing
agreement the Indian company had to manufacture, market and
distribute Brylcreem India by March 31, 2012.
Godrej Consumer will receive a one-time consideration of 250
million rupees as per the licensing agreement for the brand, it
said in a statement to the exchange.
Shares of Hindustan Unilever ended down 0.06 percent at
391.15 rupees while Godrej Consumer shares ended up 0.7 percent
at 402.8 rupees in a firm Mumbai market.