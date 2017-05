LONDON Unilever (ULVR.L)(UNc.AS) said on Thursday it would start to increase its stake in its Hindustan business from June 21 after it gained approval from the Indian market regulator.

The Anglo-Dutch giant said in April it would pay up to $5.4 billion to raise its stake in its Indian subsidiary, India's largest consumer goods maker, to as much as 75 percent from 52 percent at present.

