NEW YORK, Sept 5 Ben & Jerry's has sued a maker of pornographic DVDs for allegedly infringing the names of its ice cream flavors with a movie series called "Ben & Cherry's."

The company changed some of Ben & Jerry's best-known ice cream flavors into titles for its movies, according to a complaint filed by Ben & Jerry's, a subsidiary of Unilever NV , on Wednesday in Manhattan federal court.

For instance, "Boston Cream Pie" became "Boston Cream Thighs," "Chocolate Fudge Brownie" was changed to "Chocolate Fudge Babes," and "Peanut Butter Cup" became "Peanut Butter D-Cups," the lawsuit said.

The DVD jackets also mimic the packaging of Ben & Jerry's ice cream products, according to the lawsuit. Ben & Jerry's is asking the court to stop the company, Rodax Distributors Inc, from making or selling movies that infringe its trademarks. It is also seeking monetary damages.

Rodax Distributors, a California-based company that makes and sells adult movies and products, did not immediately return a call for comment Wednesday evening.