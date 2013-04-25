LONDON, April 25 Anglo-Dutch consumer goods
company Unilever reported underlying sales growth of
4.9 percent in the first quarter, undershooting market
estimates, as unusually cold spring weather in Europe hit
ice-cream sales.
The maker of Dove soap, Omo detergent and Ben & Jerry's
ice-cream reported underlying sales growth of 4.9 percent for
the three months to end-March, compared to analysts' forecasts
of 5.6 percent, according to a company-supplied consensus.
Unilever, which has outpaced rivals by focussing on
high-growth regions like Latin America and Asia, said growth in
emerging markets was 10.4 percent.