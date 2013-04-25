LONDON, April 25 Anglo-Dutch consumer goods company Unilever reported underlying sales growth of 4.9 percent in the first quarter, undershooting market estimates, as unusually cold spring weather in Europe hit ice-cream sales.

The maker of Dove soap, Omo detergent and Ben & Jerry's ice-cream reported underlying sales growth of 4.9 percent for the three months to end-March, compared to analysts' forecasts of 5.6 percent, according to a company-supplied consensus.

Unilever, which has outpaced rivals by focussing on high-growth regions like Latin America and Asia, said growth in emerging markets was 10.4 percent.