LONDON, July 25 Anglo-Dutch consumer goods
company Unilever reported underlying sales
growth of 5 percent for the second quarter, just shy of market
expectations, and said that growth was slowing in emerging
markets.
The maker of Ben & Jerry's ice cream and Dove skincare
products said on Thursday that emerging markets grew by 10.3
percent in the quarter, slightly down on the 10.4 percent in the
previous quarter, while developed markets fell by 1.3 percent.
"Growth is slowing in emerging markets, as macro-economic
headwinds influence consumer behavior," the company said.
"Developed markets remain sluggish with little sign of any
recovery in North America or Europe."
Analysts had been expecting the firm to report underlying
sales growth of 5.5 percent, according to a company compiled
consensus of 30 analysts.
The group's strongest growth continued to come from its home
care and personal care divisions, up by 10.2 percent and 7.7
percent respectively.
Foods sales were held back by a poor performance in its
spreads business with underlying growth of 1 percent, and
adverse weather earlier this year hitting ice cream sales,
giving growth in refreshments of 1.9 percent.
The company said it had made progress on improving its core
operating margin, rising 40 points in the first half to 14.0
percent.