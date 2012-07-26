LONDON, July 26 Strong emerging market growth helped consumer good giant Unilever Plc avoid the profit warnings of two of its arch rivals although it cautioned of tougher times ahead due to difficult economies and volatile input costs.

The maker of brands such as Dove and Knorr is facing tough trading in southern Europe and seeing some commodities costs edge up although it stuck to its 2012 targets rather than alarm investors like Danone and Procter & Gamble.

Unilever, with annual sales of 46.5 billion euros, reported second quarter underlying sales rose 5.8 percent on Thursday helped by its less exposure to problem economies such as Spain than Danone while it has more business in fast growing markets like India and Indonesia than P&G.

The 5.8 percent quarterly sales rise beat a company-compiled consensus of 4.8 percent and came after a first quarter 8.4 percent increase and 6.5 percent growth for 2011. Emerging markets, which makes up 56 percent of sales, saw growth of 11 percent.

Unilever, the world's No.3 consumer goods group after Nestle and P&G, held its forecast for modest profit margin expansion this year. Its half year profit margin was flat, but analysts expect it to rise in the second half.

Unilever, which counts Lipton, Sunsilk and Lux among its biggest brands, reported core half-year earnings up 6 percent to 0.76 euros a share.