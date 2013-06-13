BRIEF-India's Sayaji Hotels March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter profit 7.8 million rupees versus profit 31.5 million rupees year ago
LONDON, June 13 Unilever said on Thursday it would start to increase its stake in its Hindustan business from June 21 after it gained approval from the Indian market regulator.
The Anglo-Dutch giant said in April it would pay up to $5.4 billion to raise its stake in its Indian subsidiary, India's largest consumer goods maker, to as much as 75 percent from 52 percent at present.
* March quarter profit 7.8 million rupees versus profit 31.5 million rupees year ago
May 30 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 27,550.0 38,779.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trade