Indian factory growth slows to three-month low in May as new orders soften
Indian factory growth cooled in May as new orders expanded at a more modest pace, but manufacturers were able to raise prices slightly, according to a private survey.
MUMBAI Anglo-Dutch consumer goods company Unilever Plc(ULVR.L) said it will invest 50 million euros to set up an aerosol deodorant manufacturing plant in Maharashtra.
The investment will be spread over three years and production capacity will be gradually scaled up, the company said in a statement.
The plant will service demand from India and other South East Asian countries such as Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore and Vietnam.
Unilever operates in India through its arm, Hindustan Unilever (HLL.NS), the country's largest consumer goods maker.
ST PETERSBURG, Russia India's SREI Infrastructure Finance hopes to sign a $500 million joint venture this week with Russian state lender VEB to finance exports of equipment to India, managing director Hemant Kanoria said on Thursday.