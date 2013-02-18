MUMBAI Anglo-Dutch consumer goods company Unilever Plc(ULVR.L) said it will invest 50 million euros to set up an aerosol deodorant manufacturing plant in Maharashtra.

The investment will be spread over three years and production capacity will be gradually scaled up, the company said in a statement.

The plant will service demand from India and other South East Asian countries such as Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore and Vietnam.

Unilever operates in India through its arm, Hindustan Unilever (HLL.NS), the country's largest consumer goods maker.

