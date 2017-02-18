(Repeats to widen distribution)
By Michael Flaherty and Lauren Hirsch
Feb 17 Buyout firm 3G Capital managed to build a
consumer empire with a market value of over $140 billion in just
seven years. Yet its ruthless approach to costs may end up
hampering 3G-backed Kraft Heinz Co's $143 billion bid
for Unilever Plc.
3G made its name in corporate America by orchestrating large
debt-laden acquisitions and then slashing costs dramatically to
juice profits. Using a strategy called zero-based budgeting, its
managers must justify all expenses, from pencils to forklifts.
Its investment approach has attracted backers ranging from
billionaire investor Warren Buffett, who has helped bankroll all
four major 3G deals, to celebrities such as supermodel Gisele
Bundchen and tennis champion Roger Federer, who invested in 3G's
latest approximately $10 billion fund.
This relentless focus on costs, however, may end up making
Kraft's pursuit of Unilever more difficult. In rebuffing Kraft's
bid publicly on Friday, Unilever cited "strategic" in addition
to financial reasons. While sources told Reuters that Kraft
believes that investing in innovation would be an important part
of the combined company, analysts have begun to question whether
3G's operational approach hinders Kraft's ability to grow over
the long term.
"We can understand how some investors could wonder if
Kraft's efficiency-centric model is as sustainable as many have
believed," Barclays analysts said earlier this month.
Kraft's sales were down 3.8 percent to $6.86 billion in the
fourth quarter of 2016. Kraft has attributed the decline in
sales to a pruning of its portfolio, as it weeds out
non-profitable products. It sees tight operational management as
perfectly compatible with sales growth.
Unilever, the London and Rotterdam-based owner of Dove soap
and Hellmann's mayonnaise brands, defines itself as a business
"making sustainable living commonplace." This means putting
money with an eye beyond the immediate bottom line, such as
products with low environmental impact and resources toward
bringing safe water to under-served regions.
"(The rebuff of Kraft) makes us also wonder if Unilever's
focus on sustainability might make it very resistant to any
further approach from Kraft," said Royal Bank of Canada analyst
David Palmer.
Adding to Kraft's challenges, the U.S. consumer food company
will need to either integrate or find other options for
Unilever's household and personal care (HPC) business, which
makes products such as toothpaste, soaps and detergents.
"It seems plausible that the HPC piece of (Unilever) then
becomes a merger partner for something 3G might do on its own in
HP. In other words, this could be part one of a huge two-step
process," said Don Bilson, head of research at event-driven
research firm Gordon Haskett.
Kraft, Unilever and 3G Capital declined to comment.
MANAGEMENT PHILOSOPHY BREWED AT ANHEUSER BUSCH
Co-founded by Brazilian billionaire financier Jorge Paulo
Lemann, 3G combined Kraft and H.J. Heinz Co in 2015 to create a
company that now has a $112 billion market capitalization, and
combined Burger King and Tim Hortons in 2014 in a $11 billion
deal.
The 3G management philosophy was developed by Lemann and
Brazilian investment bankers Marcel Herrmann Telles and Carlos
Alberto Sicupira, and pioneered at Budweiser brewer Anheuser
Busch InBev, the world's biggest brewer, which they
helped create through a series of big mergers.
Lemann, Telles and Alberto Sicupira made their mark at Banco
Garantia, the investment bank they founded in Brazil in the
1970s. After selling it to Credit Suisse Group AG in
1998, they formed private equity firm 3G to invest in U.S.
consumer names.
After 3G teamed up with billionaire Buffett to buy Heinz in
2013, they closed six factories and cut 7,000 jobs in 18 months.
Operating margins jumped from 18 percent to 26 percent.
Lemann, Brazil's richest man and a former tennis pro, once
served on the board of Gillette, where he met Buffett, who has
partnered with Lemann on Heinz and Kraft and has said he would
like to do more deals.
While 3G is often seen as extreme - at Heinz they limited
employee use of company printers to 200 pages per month,
required double-sided printing - zero-based budgeting has been
adopted elsewhere, such as at Oreo cookie maker Mondelez
International Inc.
