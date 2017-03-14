LONDON, March 14 Unilever CEO Paul
Polman said there should be a level playing field for companies
facing takeover bids such as Kraft Heinz's failed $143
billion attempt to buy the Anglo-Dutch company, the FT reported
on Tuesday.
"We're not talking about protection; we are saying that when
you have a situation like this, with a national champion, there
should be a level playing field," the FT quoted Polman as
saying.
The U.S. company walked away from a fight with Unilever last
month, just two days after its $143 billion bid - and Unilever's
rejection - was made public.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Paul Sandle)