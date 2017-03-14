LONDON, March 14 Unilever CEO Paul Polman said there should be a level playing field for companies facing takeover bids such as Kraft Heinz's failed $143 billion attempt to buy the Anglo-Dutch company, the FT reported on Tuesday.

"We're not talking about protection; we are saying that when you have a situation like this, with a national champion, there should be a level playing field," the FT quoted Polman as saying.

The U.S. company walked away from a fight with Unilever last month, just two days after its $143 billion bid - and Unilever's rejection - was made public. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Paul Sandle)