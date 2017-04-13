LONDON, April 13 Anglo-Dutch consumer group
Unilever has decided to work with Morgan Stanley and
Goldman Sachs on the sale of its margarine and spreads business,
which was announced last week, sources told Reuters on Thursday.
The sale, which could fetch as much as 6 billion pounds
($7.52 billion), is expected to kick off later this year, the
sources said, following a far-reaching review of Unilever's
business prompted by February's unsolicited $143 billion
takeover offer from Kraft Heinz.
Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are mainly targeting
private equity bidders which could team up in large consortia to
finance the bid, said the sources, who declined to be identified
as the process is private.
Unilever and Morgan Stanley declined to comment while
Goldman Sachs was not immediately available to comment.
Goldman and Morgan Stanley have both worked with Unilever on
deals in the past. Morgan Stanley worked on Unilever's defence
against Kraft.
Unilever said last week that it planned to sell the spreads
business by year-end, but would also prepare it for a spin-off
if a sale could not be completed.
($1 = 0.7976 pounds)
(Editing by Jane Merriman)