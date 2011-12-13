LONDON Dec 13 Consumer goods company Unilever is to review its media buying next year to ensure value for money at a time analysts expect slowing growth in major economies such as Europe and North America.

The Lipton tea and Sunsilk shampoo group said on Tuesday the review will start in January and include incumbent agencies, such as WPP's Mindshare and Interpublic's Initiative, and a few others.

The Anglo-Dutch group is one of the world's biggest marketers, spending 6 billion euros ($8 billion) last year on advertising and promotion out of a group annual turnover of 44.3 billion. It owns 12 brands such as Dove, Hellmann's, Knorr, and Rexona, each with annual sales of over 1 billion euros.

"We want to make sure that we continue to have best-in-class agency partners to deliver Unilever's vision: To double the size of our business while reducing our environmental impact," said Luis Di Como, Unilever's senior vice president global media.

Unilever is aiming to double turnover from 44.3 billion euro last year and, although it has not given a timescale, many analysts believe a target has been informally set for 2020.